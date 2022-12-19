Martin Watt, BBC Scotland

Despite just 40 minutes of first-team action for Liverpool so far, Ben Doak has drawn comparisons to Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling.

The 17-year-old has cited Mohamed Salah as a role model and acknowledged his own all-round game, especially in defensive aspects, needs to improve.

Of course, there are no guarantees he will even make the grade at Liverpool, where plenty of prospects before him have fallen by the wayside. But the potential and attitude are there. And he could benefit from a period of transition at Anfield.

"Lads like Harvey Elliott and Carvalho and even Curtis Jones are a good example for him in showing the pathway to the first team is there," said John Gibbons of The Anfield Wrap podcast.

"You definitely feel there will be opportunities for him, maybe more next season if he gets a strong summer with the squad, because the manager is a big believer in giving youth a chance."

So just how good could Doak be if his potential is realised? Do Scotland have a superstar in the making?

"He's a Scottish Rooney," says former Celtic and Scotland star Jackie McNamara. "That's what I said to Ange Postecoglou at Celtic. I told him I've never seen anything like Ben."

