'We need more signings to avoid another relegation scrap' - Your thoughts on Leeds' transfer window

Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Leeds this summer and where Jesse Marsch needs to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Rahul: It’s good that we’ve made two signings already but I think we need more to avoid another relegation scrap. I think we should look at relegated players. Cornet from Burnley and Dennis from Watford, who could fill a void left by Raphinha if he goes. Either one of James Tarkowski or Ben Mee would be great too as well as another central midfielder.

Keith: Two good signings so far. Defence is still a priority in my opinion. Should try to sign Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor from Burnley and Christian Eriksen (though he may wish to stay in London). A couple of strikers would be great. Can't rely on Bamford or Rodrigo. Firpo has to go. Not good enough defensively. Keeping Phillips is crucial.

Ash: Loftus-Cheek, perfect acquisition with Champions League experience and all the capabilities to rotate with Phillips, who seems a little injury prone and could be on the way out.

Peter: We need another keeper - one with a bigger presence and confidence.

Chris: We definitely need a decent striker, preferably Minamino. We also need to have faith in the youth team and promote them ASAP.

