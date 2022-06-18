'Macey poised for Luton switch'

Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey, the 27-year-old who was poised to drop down the pecking order after the arrival of veteran David Marshall, is on the verge of completing a move to Luton Town that could earn the Scottish Premiership club close to £100,000. (Daily Record), external

Hibs are set to sign 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady after his departure from Sunderland. (Daily Record), external

