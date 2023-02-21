'Perthshire Saints don't need to be so passive'

Jamie Beatson, www.WeArePerth.co.uk, external

A welcome win - and sealed with a fabulously funny goal - but still a lot to ponder after our trip to Tannadice.

There are times to set up to be out of possession, and there are times to trust your players to play a bit of football and drive up the park. In the last two months, we’ve set up to do the former against woeful Dundee United and Aberdeen sides and the latter against Rangers and Celtic, both home and away.

There’s little sense to be made of it. Dundee United started well on Saturday but we settled into it after about 15 minutes and should have looked to assert ourselves as the first half wore on, particularly after opening the scoring. We were comfortable keeping United in front of us, at best shooting from range with little cutting edge, but they were so clearly there to be hurt at the back.

That got even worse in the second half and there was an inevitability that eventually one of their shots from distance would at least trouble Remi Matthews and maybe even find the net as Dylan Levitt did.

Why the need to play so passively against objectively poor teams?

We have partnerships up front and in midfield that work. We have an abundance of attacking players in the squad.

Let’s make the most of that instead of sitting back on one goal leads and hoping for the best.