Helping Newcastle United into a first domestic final since 1999 was an emotional experience for local boy Sean Longstaff.

North Shields-born midfielder Longstaff scored both goals in the second leg of Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Southampton, booking their place in the final against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

"It was a culmination of the ups and downs and hitting a major high," said the 25-year-old. "My family were so proud and they have dealt with me when it wasn't going so well. They stuck with me.

"On that night, driving in was a different feeling. I locked eyes with Dan Burn and I thought we were going to shed a little tear together, to be honest.

"It was such a special night and to score the two goals - after missing a couple of chances in the league games - in a semi-final, it is a memory for a lifetime. 'Burny' grabbed me both times and said how proud of me he was and it meant the world to me. He is someone I really look up to.

"After the game, I said to him: 'Did you think we’d be doing this when we were playing each other Wigan v Blackpool five years ago?!'

"It is funny how football works out. He has done it the hard way. I had a couple of loans and came back. Now he is a major part of the team and went through tough times. To be from Newcastle and do it together makes it so special."

