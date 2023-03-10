Postecoglou on Maeda fitness, being unaffected by speculation, and team's mentality
- Published
Matthew Reed, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Hearts.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Daizen Maeda has improved since Wednesday night but is still 50/50 to be involved against Hearts on Saturday.
Says that links to other clubs like Spurs "don't affect him whatsoever".
Says the cup tie will be a "different beast" to Wednesday night and a "strong mentality" will be key to progress.
Thinks Sead Haksobanovic is in the best shape he's been in since arriving at Celtic after meaningful contributions from the bench recently.
Says Robbie Neilson is entitled to summarise the game however he wants to after the Hearts manager's comments on Alexandro Bernabei's challenge