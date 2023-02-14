N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It’s a week since City were charged by the Football Association for allegedly breaking financial fair play rules. As a result City, have been in the headlines ever since and there was always going to be a great atmosphere at Etihad Stadium for the visit of Aston Villa at the weekend... and there was!

Pep made an interesting decision with his team selection, going for three at the back, which is a tactic he doesn’t often employ. During the game Villa played very narrow with no real wide players, which I guess is why he went with that formation. Villa also played a high line with their back four, sometimes five, leaving lots of room for City to exploit. We didn’t exploit that enough in my view.

Despite that, we brushed Villa aside with a convincing 3-1 victory. It was a much better team performance with greater intensity, purpose and spirit than we have seen in recent weeks. As a result we are just three points behind league leaders Arsenal, who we play on Wednesday.

I don’t believe Pep will employ the three at the back on Wednesday, I’m sure he will revert to a back four that could include Laporte and Dias for the second game running. I guess Nathan Ake will come into the back four and it could be a very similar side in front of them.

A victory on Wednesday would see City top the league and, having been written off by so many as potential champions only a few weeks ago, they could be making headlines for the right reason.