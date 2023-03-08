Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller believes that Kevin Nisbet's presence in the Hibs squad will help them against Rangers on Wednesday night, and says European qualification would be a "big achievement" for Lee Johnson's side.

"Their form has been patchy this season, but they’ve managed to hang in there", Miller said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"They’ve never been too far back, and all of a sudden, they’ve strung this run of results together and are on Hearts’ tail for third spot.

"Even getting fourth and European football would be a big achievement from where they were last season. It’s been a bit of a turnaround.

"Kevin Nisbet has come back and hit the ground running, scoring a lot of goals. He stayed after that bid from Millwall, and he’s one of the outstanding players in the league outside the Old Firm. Him coming off the bench at the weekend was timely ahead of this game against Rangers."