Is Hammell 'out of his depth' at struggling Motherwell?

We asked for your reaction to the home defeat by St Johnstone that leaves Motherwell without a win in 10 Premiership games.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Stuart: Worried! Not sure if Stevie has the experience to get us out of it. Expected so much more after the January window. Do we need a change now before it's too late? I say yes!

Anon: Some of the players didn't look match fit and the team runs about like headless chickens. No tactics apparent - makes you wonder what's happening on the training ground as simple things like ball control and passing to your own players feet seem be difficult for them.

Iain: Motherwell are fast becoming the "model" of a team deep in relegation trouble. Nervy, lacking cohesion and resorting to humping the ball up the pitch just to get rid of it. Add to the mix an inexperienced manager, a leaky central defence and the fact that most goals against are scored early in either half and it's no wonder they're in trouble.

Jim: An absolute embarrassment. No fight, no hunger, the body language is all wrong. Bereft of creativity, don't look like scoring, and too easy to score against. The end looks nigh, and the fans are being cheated. Cannot see how it can be turned around. I fear the worst.

Edward: Frankly what we are being served up week after week is just not acceptable! We play 4-3-3 every game regardless of the opposition. That makes it so easy for the opposition to get behind us and ends up with us hoofing the ball up the park to get out of trouble, giving the strikers no chances. Hammell is out of his depth.

Andrew: Since Robinson left there has been no direction. A sacking to appease the fans with no forward plan. Every appointment from players to managers since has been a "that will do" effort. If Hammell goes I cannot see anyone that would want to take on this role with that squad. I fear the worst.

Anon: Absolutely toothless. It pains me to say but we had absolutely no desire to try and win that game. Easily beaten by a below-par and low on confidence St Johnstone side. Any sense of gameplan went out the window and we resorted to bypassing the midfield kicking the ball long which was food and drink for the St Johnstone defence.

Stuart: You can't just throw players in who arrived 24 hours earlier. Need a defensive central midfielder who runs the team making sure everyone does their job. We are in a relegation battle for sure.

Jamie: I know he's just bought his players, but Hammell needs to step aside. We have been in freefall for far too long. We need an experienced manager to guide us to safety. Worrying times indeed but some of these players are letting another manager down.

Anon: Shambolic, disgraceful, unacceptable, take your pick. The spineless board now need to take action, which should have been taken approximately five weeks ago. Hammell is simply not up to the task. Next step is us being detached, and the consequences that will ensue.

Anon: Hammell has to go or we're going down. Most mangers would be shouting or actually showing they care but he just stands there. Also, there's no passion or fight in the team.