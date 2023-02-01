Motherwell 0-2 St Johnstone: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

That is now 10 league games without a win for Motherwell, who face the very real prospect of second-tier football next season for the first time since 1985.

On a day of bleak stats, the most eye-catching is that St Johnstone now have more wins at Fir Park this season than Motherwell.

A side that gives up easy goals and struggles to create tends to struggle, and that is exactly what Steven Hammell's side did.

Both goal scorers were left in acres of space to fire past a helpless Kelly, who must look at the chaos in front of him with utter despair.