'Joyous away from contrast as Killie go from atrocious to flawless'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

What a weird and wonderful game football is. It's just not too good for the old blood pressure.

Our away league form is atrocious with no wins and only two draws in 13 attempts. Our away record in the cup competitions is the polar opposite with a 100% record in four attempts including wins at Tynecastle and Tannadice.

The fans have been fantastic and stuck by the team despite having to endure some absolute nightmares on the road this season, so it was nice to have something to cheer as we beat Dundee United to progress to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The draw gave us a tricky trip to Inverness, our record up there is grim but we can't moan about facing a Championship team at this stage.

It's back to league business this week so let's hope we can replicate our cup form as we face a difficult trip to Easter Road... bring it on.