St Mirren 2-2 Aberdeen: What the manager said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Let's give the players credit they were outstanding.

"The style of football, the way we played and have been all season, we dominated from start to finish.

"We should've taken three points from it. Sometimes you need a bit of luck - we didn't have that, especially at the end. But the character and quality of the players, against a very good Aberdeen side, we made them look average today."

Robinson is also asked about claims that Bojan Miovski's equaliser came through a 'double touch' penalty.

"I don't know, I'm miles away from it. I think, if that dominates the headlines and the talk, I think it's an injustice to the play and quality we put on show today.

"We didn't have the luck of the decisions today. We had two goals disallowed and a penalty given by VAR, at both ends to be fair. But we feel aggrieved not to have three points that our play and performance merited.

"But all you can do is keep doing that. I'm delighted with this group of boys. They give everything and play with a lot of quality they don't maybe get credit for."