In the latest episode of BBC Radio Solent's Cherries: Unpicked podcast, Jordan Clark and Kris Temple discuss an eventful transfer window for Bournemouth.

On deadline day it was announced that winger Jaidon Anthony would be leaving the club to join Championship side Leeds United on loan.

Temple said: "I was surprised that Anthony went. On the face of it, he's a young product that Bournemouth have given a long-term contract to. He's been playing and would assume he was in the plans going forward.

"But when you think of the bigger picture, with how many bodies the Cherries have in the wide positions - and now with Luis Sinisterra coming in as a direct replacement - even though Anthony was playing, you do wonder how far he would've been shuffled down the pecking order.

"It came fast for Anthony too. He was expecting to be travelling with the squad to Brentford. He was all packed up and expecting to be in the squad when he gets a call asking if he'd like to go to Leeds. There's not much time to decide.

"Leeds is a massive club and you expect them to have a strong chance of coming back up. Bournemouth will want him playing, not being the 20th man sitting in the stands, He's an asset.

"Anthony might tear it up in the Championship - I hope he's a raging success."

