We asked for your views on Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw away to BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first leg.

Here's what some of you said:

Paul: What a fightback. We are building a solid squad capable of some high-energy football. It’s still work in progress but I don't think we will be boring to watch this season. Well done lads, let's complete the job next week.

Fred: It was a superb game and a great fightback. Barry Robson has got the team digging deep. I thought we played well with a lot of determination but we need to show more in attack, for me Duk is currently off the pace. Hopefully our potential new addition will add bite. I am really looking forward to the second leg, it should be a thriller.

David: What a turnaround in the second half! Once James McGarry and Angus MacDonald came on and Nicky Devlin moved into his actual position, Hacken barely had a sniff at goal. The rebuild has been plagued by injury and long visa processes. I think we're starting to see the team Robson's trying to build, and the optimism is well and truly back! It was never a penalty though.

Martin: It was a good result for the mighty Dons, hopefully we get the result we need at Pittodrie next week and progress further in Europe, great goals from Bojan Miovski and Devlin.

Pete: Not a bad turnaround! I woke up our dog celebrating Miovski’s goal. You can see how together the team are and the relationship with the fans, something special is happening at Pittodrie!

Stuart: A battling performance and a deserved draw, however it’s only half-time so if we can get the job done on Thursday then we can look forward to the group stages.

Euan: It was a great performance from the Dons! McGrath and McGarry both look like good acquisitions but Miovski was outstanding.

Lewis: I thought we were excellent for that last 20 minutes. Robson introducing McGrath and McGarry made a massive difference to the game. Ester Sokler looked decent and Miovski was on fire. Hacken looked stunned, their defence looked down and out. I think we will blow them away at Pittodrie next Thursday.

David: McGarry and Jamie McGrath looked the part in the second half, the team were well balanced and with injured players still to come in, so all positive. It was an excellent comeback and they demonstrated how Robson wants the team to play.

Anon: After a dodgy start, to say the least, Barry saw where it was going wrong and sorted it out by his astute use of substitutions which turned the game round and we dominated a vary good, physical side and were unlucky not to win. I am confident good things are happening down Pittodrie way.