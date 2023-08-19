Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana speaking to Sky Sports: "No, I don't think that they were better than us. We made some mistakes second half, but football is not always about one half.

"We started the game really well, we created chances. Unfortunately we didn't score, and I think this was the key point. If we had scored in the first half it would have been a different game for sure.

On if United failed to be ruthless enough in the first half: "Yes. Football is about scoring goals. We had some big chances and we didn't score, and in the end you pay for that.

"We have to keep calm, keep working and if we keep going how we are, in the end of the season it will be ok.

On mistakes the team made: "For myself I think some of the communication with my defenders. Licha [Martinez] scored the own goal, we all know how good he is.

"Every goal [we conceded], I look at myself, my defenders, whether we can do something more.

"But mistakes are part of the game, we just have to learn from it and look forward. I'm very positive. We have to stay calm, believe and keep pushing the way we work. I know we will do it."