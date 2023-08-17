Hacken confirmed as Dons' play-off opponents

Aberdeen will face BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off round after the Swedes completed an 8-1 aggregate thumping of Zalgiris Vilnius.

Having won the first leg 3-1 in Lithuania, Hacken triumphed 5-0 at home on Thursday to advance at a canter.

Aberdeen travel to Gothenburg for the play-off first leg next Thursday (18:00 BST), with the return at Pittodrie a week later.

The Dons defeated Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in the secound qualifying round two years ago, but fell short of the group stages after defeat to Qarabag in the play-offs.