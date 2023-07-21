'A great time to support County'

Ross County fan Mark MacDonald is taking nothing for granted as the Dingwall side prepare for another season in Scotland's top-flight.

"I think with the budget we've got, with the best will in the world, in 50, 60 years time, you're probably not going to have a benefactor that backs the club in quite the same way, so you've got to try to make hay while the sun shines," he said, talking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"It's a great time to be supporting Ross County, getting to go to Parkhead, to Ibrox. They are games that 15-20 years ago, you wouldn't have thought were possible for the club."