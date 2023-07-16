Scorer Miller and fellow teens 'earned their chance'

Manager Stuart Kettlewell says midfielder Lennon Miller and three other teenagers "earned their opportunity" against Elgin City as the 16-year-old scored his first senior goalscorer.

Miller, who became the club's youngest starter last year, opened the scoring after 25 minutes as the Fir Park side opened their Scottish League Cup group-stage campaign with a 2-0 win away to League 2 side Elgin City.

Another 16-year-old, forward Luca Ross was given his first start, 18-year-old left-back Ewan Wilson his debut, while 17-year-old attacker Mark Ferrie came on for the final 11 minutes.

"I believe a bit part of the identity of Motherwell Football Club is the young, emerging talent, guys who've come through your academy," Kettlewell told his club's Twitter account.

"They've got to be good enough to play, but I've always been a guy that plays young players if I feel they are good enough."