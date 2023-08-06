Arsenal beat Manchester City in a penalty shootout at Wembley to win the Community Shield.

Here is a selection of your thoughts:

Matthew: Arsenal showed great resilience again, getting back into the game in the last minutes or seconds like they did several times last season. They don't give up. I like that.

Daniel: A positive view on what the season could hold for us as we started off shaky but held on late and took our chance. It was great to see Trossard replicate his form and see how good Timber is. It's clear to see as an Arsenal fan. I’m excited for the new season.

Kris: Beating Manchester City is a statement of intent by Arsenal that they are ready to start winning trophies.

Charles: This Arsenal squad looked switched on, focused and ready for the challenge. Most importantly they look like they're having some fun. Big season ahead.

Tony: Pretty good but need to score more goals. Can't miss chances at this level. Could have won in normal time by taking chances. But improved on last year.