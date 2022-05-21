'I can't see more than a point - for us or Leeds'

Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

After a fantastic point at Aston Villa, it's in our hands heading into the match against Newcastle. The nerves heading into the final game are unbearable and I can’t wait for the season to be over.

Nick Pope was the outstanding performer - again - at Villa Park, so will he end the season with another impressive performance?

I can’t see us getting any more than a point against Newcastle. However, I also can’t see Leeds getting more than a point at Brentford. And going off that, we would stay up for another season in the Premier League.

Survival would be huge for us for many reasons, but it’s going to be a very nervy few hours on Sunday afternoon. If we succeed, the scenes after the game will be breathtaking.