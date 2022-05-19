Arsenal release new home shirt for 2022-23
- Published
Skip twitter post
Feels like home 🏡— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022
Introducing the new Arsenal 22/23 home kit ⚡️
£5 from every new home shirt you buy through Arsenal goes to The Arsenal Foundation 🤝
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Arsenal have released their new home shirt for the 2022-23 season.
The shirt, "in iconic Arsenal red", features a "striking new collar with a lightning bolt design", say the Gunners.
So what do you think, Arsenal fans? Have your say on the new shirt here