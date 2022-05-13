Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea take on Liverpool in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Here are the key lines from the Blues boss' news conference:

They will "try everything" to get Mateo Kovacic on the pitch, while N'Golo Kante is taking part in training and is "keen to make it".

Tuchel does not expect "crazy new things" from Liverpool, but insists Chelsea "must leave everything out there".

The German boss said he was "very proud" to have made the final and that it is a "big achievement" for his side to compete for such a traditional trophy.

Asked whether Kepa would come on for a potential penalty shootout after a negative outcome in the Carabao Cup final, Tuchel said he has a plan but will not reveal it until seeing how the game goes.

Liverpool's high line can allow chances, said Tuchel, but they are constantly under pressure and need to find difficult solutions to get around their counter-pressing.

Tuchel said Pep Guardiola's comments that the whole world supports Liverpool are "hard to argue with" and he can "understand why he said it".

