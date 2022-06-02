Analysis: 'No-one could accuse United of failing to react'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Including Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani, whose Old Trafford exits had already been confirmed by the club, that is five senior members of Manchester United’s first-team squad leaving this summer.

But how many more departures will there be from the list of players who have no meaningful role at United, such as Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira? And how many of those with uncertain futures – notably Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Anthony Martial - will go?

With chief executive Richard Arnold’s imprint on the club being shown – and football director John Murtough now in charge of a new-look negotiating team - this is a massive summer of change at Old Trafford.

Clearly, most light will shine on new manager Erik ten Hag and the players he can bring in.

There are a lot of unknowns, but no-one could accuse United of failing to react to last season’s desperate performances.

