Chali: Real Madrid are the weakest opponent at this stage, but I'd rather go for Manchester City. The reason is simple: I want them to know that they will always be underdogs when playing Liverpool.

Stephen: From a Reds viewpoint, you have to agree with Mohamed Salah's comments from last night. Real Madrid are who Liverpool fans will want, purely to gain revenge for 2018 where he was substituted in the first half. A lot has changed since that match, but a battle between Salah and Benzema (the two best players in the world) is too good to turn down.

Andy D: It doesn’t matter. We’ll beat anyone, anywhere.

Robert: Definitely Madrid, we owe them after 2018 (Sergio Ramos/Loris Karius). City are amazing but beating the all-time record holders would be the icing on the cake. COYR

Isaac: I'd rather we play Real in the final. I think City are the better team overall right now, and so will be harder to beat. Plus, we've drawn or won all our critical games so far against them, so our luck might run out and I'd hate that to be in a Champions League final!

Ivan: Who cares as long as we win it?

