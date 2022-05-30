Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

It was an attack on the senses. The smell of the pyro, the noise of the music, the sound of emotional voices and the sight of the team with the trophies.

Fireworks flashed off from the buildings that make up Liverpool's waterfront and confetti cannons turned the air red.

People stood on traffic lights. People stood on road signs. Kids sat on the shoulders of dads.

Memories were being created wherever you looked and hopefully, there were kids out there who will fall in love with all the joy football can bring.

The players were absolutely loving it and, in truth, whoever you support, football is pretty magic, isn't it?

