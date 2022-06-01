Aston Villa finished 14th in the league in a campaign that saw Dean Smith sacked and replaced by Steven Gerrard.

The club made a number of summer signings in an attempt to move up the table, but who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez played all but one league match this season and, unsurprisingly, is your number one as well.

Defenders

You voted for Matty Cash as your player of the season and that's reflected in your team of the season, where he takes his place at right-back and was the most selected player overall.

Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings are your centre-back pairing, with the two featuring together for the majority of the campaign. Despite leaving in January, Matt Targett was your left-back of the season.

Midfielders

Your most popular formation was 4-3-3 and John McGinn - as the fourth most selected player overall - takes his spot in the midfield.

He lines up on the right side of Douglas Luiz, while Jacob Ramsey, who signed a new long-term contract in April, also makes the cut.

Attackers

Summer signing Emiliano Buendia earns himself a spot on the right of your front three. And there was debate during the season whether there was room for Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins in the same team, but they both make your line-up - Ings as your choice in the centre, with Watkins coming from the left.

Surprisingly, January signing Philippe Coutinho does not make the final XI. He was a popular choice across several positions but didn't make the top two in any.

How does your team compare with that chosen by BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor? Scroll down to 26 May, 12:30 to find out...