On this day in 2004, Wayne Rooney marked his Manchester United debut in sensational fashion with a Champions League hat-trick against Fenerbahce.

Sir Alex Ferguson had been waiting for the 18-year-olds foot injury to heal before throwing him into action after paying Everton £27m for his talent.

Speaking on the achievement afterwards, Ferguson said, "The important thing for me as a coach is to allow the boy to develop naturally without too much public attention. I want him to be as ordinary as he can."

In 13 years at Old Trafford Rooney became United's record goalscorer with 253 goals before leaving the club in 2017.

Get Man Utd news and analysis sent to you