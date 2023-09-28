On this day: Rooney scores stunning Champions League hat-trick
On this day in 2004, Wayne Rooney marked his Manchester United debut in sensational fashion with a Champions League hat-trick against Fenerbahce.
Sir Alex Ferguson had been waiting for the 18-year-olds foot injury to heal before throwing him into action after paying Everton £27m for his talent.
Speaking on the achievement afterwards, Ferguson said, "The important thing for me as a coach is to allow the boy to develop naturally without too much public attention. I want him to be as ordinary as he can."
In 13 years at Old Trafford Rooney became United's record goalscorer with 253 goals before leaving the club in 2017.