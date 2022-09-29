Former Nottingham Forest manager Frank Clark says he is convinced the Reds can avoid relegation if “everyone keeps their heads” at the City ground.

The 79-year-old, who won the European Cup with Forest as a player, went on to succeed the late, great Brian Clough following the club’s top-flight relegation in 1993.

He took Forest back to the Premier League in his first season in charge, then led them to a third-place finish, which earned Forest a place in Europe the following year.

Forest’s latest Premier League absence lasted 23 years, and while they sit second from bottom after seven games with just four points, Clark says manager Steve Cooper has the players to ensure they stay up.

When asked on BBC Radio Nottingham’s In the Game programme if Forest could avoid relegation, Clarke said: “Yes, I have no doubt about that.

“It will be a struggle, but we will definitely stay up if everybody keeps their head.

“We have signed some very good players, we can argue about the numbers, but we lost seven that needed to be replaced to start with.

“It will take Steve a while, it would take any manager a while, to gel that them together and to find out what his best team is.

“The problem is Forest have very good players, but the cohesion isn’t there. And that’s understandable. You can’t snap your fingers and bring a group of players together and expect it be cohesive against a team that has maybe played together for two years.

“Once things settle down and Steve gets a better idea of what his best team is, we will be alright. We will survive.”

You can listen to move from Frank Clark on BBC Sounds here