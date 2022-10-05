Crystal Palace v Leeds: Head-to-head record
- Published
Crystal Palace have failed to score in their past three Premier League matches against Leeds United (D1 L2), after a 4-1 home win over them in November 2020.
Leeds haven't won in their past six visits to Selhurst Park in the league, after a three-match winning run between 1994 and 2006.
Crystal Palace have scored the first goal in four of their past six Premier League games, conceding first in one, with the other finishing 0-0. The only game they've won in this run is the one they went behind in.
Leeds are looking to keep four consecutive clean sheets against an opponent for only the fourth time in the Premier League, also doing so against Aston Villa (March 1994 – August 1995), Middlesbrough (August 1998 – February 2000) and Southampton (April 1996 – September 1997).