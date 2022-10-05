C﻿rystal Palace v Leeds: Head-to-head record

Crystal Palace v Leeds - 10 Premier League games. Palace, 3 wins, 9 goals and 4 clean sheets. Leeds, 5 wins, 11 goals and 5 clean sheets

  • Crystal Palace have failed to score in their past three Premier League matches against Leeds United (D1 L2), after a 4-1 home win over them in November 2020.

  • Leeds haven't won in their past six visits to Selhurst Park in the league, after a three-match winning run between 1994 and 2006.

  • Crystal Palace have scored the first goal in four of their past six Premier League games, conceding first in one, with the other finishing 0-0. The only game they've won in this run is the one they went behind in.

  • Leeds are looking to keep four consecutive clean sheets against an opponent for only the fourth time in the Premier League, also doing so against Aston Villa (March 1994 – August 1995), Middlesbrough (August 1998 – February 2000) and Southampton (April 1996 – September 1997).