West Ham have won three of their past four Premier League games against Wolves (L1), having won just two of their first eight against them in the competition before this (D1 L5).

Wolves have kept a clean sheet in five of their past eight Premier League games against West Ham, though they have lost each time they’ve conceded in this run.

West Ham and Wolves are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with both sides netting three goals in their seven games so far. Indeed, the Hammers are the only side in the competition yet to score in the first half of games, while Wolves are the only team without a goal after half-time.

No side in the Premier League so far this season has underperformed goals scored compared to their expected goals total by a greater margin than West Ham (-4.6 –3 goals and 7.6xG), with Wolves having the next lowest in the league (-3.87).