Newcastle v Forest: Team news

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat by Benfica.

Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries.

Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury.

New signing Omar Richards will miss the start of the season due after suffering a hairline leg fracture in training, while Ryan Yates remains out.

