Chelsea v Leicester: Head-to-head record
Chelsea have won two of their past three Premier League games against Leicester, following a six-game run without victory over the Foxes.
Leicester have won just one of their past 10 league matches at Stamford Bridge, and haven't scored more than once in any of them.
Chelsea will go into a Premier League match in the bottom half of the table for the first time since September 2020.
Brendan Rodgers has faced the Blues more times in his managerial career than any other opponent (20) - though he has won only two of those games.