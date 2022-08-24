Chelsea v Leicester: Head-to-head record

Chelsea v Leicester 32 Premier League games - Chelsea 16 wins, 56 goals, 10 clean sheets; Leicester 6 wins, 32 goals and 6 clean sheets

  • Chelsea have won two of their past three Premier League games against Leicester, following a six-game run without victory over the Foxes.

  • Leicester have won just one of their past 10 league matches at Stamford Bridge, and haven't scored more than once in any of them.

  • Chelsea will go into a Premier League match in the bottom half of the table for the first time since September 2020.

  • Brendan Rodgers has faced the Blues more times in his managerial career than any other opponent (20) - though he has won only two of those games.