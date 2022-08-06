Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.

“We’ve got no number nine so we had to be constantly mobile. That’s a big ask on the first day of the season. I thought we did it OK today against a team of Chelsea’s level. I thought we created them a lot of problems. I don’t want to criticise the team too much because the mobility was good.

“We want to have a couple more options. We’re all moving in that direction. Dominic [Calvert-Lewin]’s not going to be out forever. We’ve lost Richarlison. One player is being finalised as we speak. I don’t want to stand here and say it’s done, but we’re very close.”

On Ben Godfrey's injury, he said: “It feels like it’s a small facture, lower down. We’re assessing it. It looks like he’s going to be out for a while. We had a bit of that last season unfortunately. We’ll have to get through that.”