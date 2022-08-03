Mike Taylor, BBC WM Sport

Changing managers mid-season is often far from ideal, but has a positive side-effect of giving the new man a decent chance to assess his inheritance, and the chance to have a better-planned transfer window before his first full season.

There’s reason to think that’s exactly how it has worked out for Steven Gerrard and he has invested the substantial funding made available by the club’s owners to convert Philippe Coutinho’s loan to a full transfer, and add Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

It may be, however, that the signing which points most clearly to the shape of Gerrard’s Villa was the 'free' move for Boubacar Kamara, the young French international midfielder from Marseille.

With John McGinn now appointed as captain and therefore presumably favoured by the boss to play, Villa now have a wide range of midfield styles available. Kamara is only 22 but, according to Gerrard, “has a really impressive football IQ”. And Gerrard should know.

Arguably the most important point about Villa’s summer business, as it appears so far, is that it was done in good time. There is still time to add, and perhaps allow some of those on the edge of the squad to move on. However, by getting big deals done early, Villa have given Gerrard time to meld his new players into his existing squad and road-test his plans.

It is as much as a manager in the whirlwind of the Premier League could realistically ask for, heading into his first full season, and Villa should set out with confidence.