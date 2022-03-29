Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

Newcastle United head to a difficult away fixture at Antonio Conte’s Champions League-chasing Spurs, who put in a great performance in beating West Ham just before the international break.

United’s nine-game unbeaten run ended away at Chelsea, an unlucky defeat followed up by a miserable result at a poor Everton side. However, with 31 points on the board, the two consecutive defeats have not alarmed anyone.

A couple more wins should see Newcastle safe, and there are most certainly winnable fixtures in the last nine games.

Survival ought to be celebrated as a spectacular achievement given the state of the club when Howe took charge - but this game against Spurs may not be the one where Newcastle pick up one of those two more required wins!

With Callum Wilson injured, Kieran Trippier still out and Allan Saint-Maximin yet to return to form after injury, it is a big ask to expect a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A draw might be a more realistic target and would be a fantastic result.

Stopping the Spurs forward line will be a huge task and one that looks more difficult given Fabian Schar’s suspected injury and the disconcerting news that Martin Dubravka pulled out of the Slovakia squad because of illness. Get well soon, Martin!

But you never know! A 3-2 victory at Spurs in 2007, when Martin Jol’s men were chasing a top-four spot and Newcastle were struggling under Glenn Roeder, is the memory that sticks out in terms of its similarity to now.

An Obafemi Martins rocket that day was a particular highlight, so here’s hoping for something similar! Howay the lads.