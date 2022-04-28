Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge says Jurgen Klopp's contract extension at Anfield is "magnificent for the club".

The German's current deal was due to expire in 2024 but he has committed his future to the Reds until at least 2026.

"What a manager, look at what he's done for the club," Aldridge told 5 Live Drive. "The respect he has with the fans is immense.

"When great managers leave, you see clubs fall away. Take the demise of Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson left. You feared that could happen to Liverpool when Jurgen went.

"It's magnificent for the club."

Aldridge believes shared characteristics between Klopp and Liverpool's fans has made the bond between them exceptionally strong.

"Liverpool is a very different city to most around the UK," he said. "They are very passionate people who stand up for themselves.

"Jurgen's the same. What you see is what you get. He's very humble, a really nice bloke, but he's passionate about what he wants to do.

"As a kid I adored Bill Shankly. Klopp is now revered in exactly the same way."