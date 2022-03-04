Manchester City are without centre-back Ruben Dias, who will be missing for at least four weeks after injuring his hamstring at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Nathan Ake and Cole Palmer are City's only other absentees.

Manchester United welcome back midfielder Scott McTominay, who has returned to training after missing two matches through illness.

Edinson Cavani has overcome a groin problem and is also likely to be part of the matchday squad.

