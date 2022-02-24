Elanga 'stepping up' when United need him most

Anthony Elanga has shown great composure to bounce back from his FA Cup penalty miss against Middlesbrough, according to Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

The young striker ballooned his spot-kick over the bar as United were knocked out in the fourth round, but he has gone on to score important goals against Leeds in the Premier League and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Trippier said: "As a young lad, missing a penalty is never nice but it just shows the great character that he’s got to keep his head down and let his football do the talking.

"The past few games, since the Middlesbrough game, he has shown high-level performances. United needed that one bit of magic and he stepped up.

"If you make a mistake, or you miss a penalty, you want the games to come thick and fast so you can forget about that moment and try to correct it in the next game. It shows great character from him at such a young age to step up in these big moments when United need him the most."

