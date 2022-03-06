Man City v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Manchester United are without Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Varane.

Harry Maguire comes in to the defence to replace the latter, who has covid. Luke Shaw also tested positive for covid this week.

It had been reported that Marcus Rashford would lead the attack in the absence of Ronaldo, who has a hip flexor injury. But the England forward is on the bench. Jadon Sancho comes in instead, which could mean Bruno Fernandes or Anthony Elanga as a false nine.

In a third change from the 0-0 draw with Watford, the fit-again Scott McTominay returns to midfield in place of Nemanja Matic.

Man Utd: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Alex Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Elanga.

Subs: Bailly, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Henderson, Matic, Mejbri.