Norwich v Brentford: What does the form show?

Norwich earned their first Premier League win of the season in the reverse fixture against Brentford in November – they’re looking to complete their first league double over the Bees since 1959-60.

Brentford are winless in their last six league games against Norwich (D2 L4) since a 2-1 win at Carrow Road in December 2017 in the Championship.

Norwich manager Dean Smith took charge of Brentford 143 times between 2015 and 2018 – he’s never won against sides he’s previously managed in all competitions, drawing one and losing three of his four such games.