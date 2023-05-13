Dundee United 1-3 Ross County: What the manager said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says that the calmness around the club is giving them a boost in their fight to stay in the Premiership.

He said: "We spoke before the game about the crowd and the atmosphere here today. We started quickly and got the goal in the first minute which calmed things.

"We were then under pressure, they got their penalty and then it was nip and tuck. I asked them to come out in the second half and really raise the levels, like we did last week.

"Momentum changes the game. I think you've got to have a cool head. Especially heading into these last five games. There's a calmness around the place at the moment, which is good to see. They know their daily job. That's what's showing now.

"There's no getting carried away. Obviously, Livingston and Motherwell are out of it, but the other four of us are all in this. We've just got to keep at it and, as far as Ross County is concerned, stay strong, stay focused."

On hat trick hero Jordan White: "I'm delighted for him. He puts in so much work and he's been terrific for me for two years. He has to put up with stick from people sometimes, unduly. He's a terrific front to the team."