Aberdeen v Rangers: Team news

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie begins a four-match ban, but Ylber Ramadani is set to return from illness.

Connor Barron is available after a groin problem and goalkeeper Jay Gorter is back after missing two games for personal reasons, while Callum Roberts continues building up his fitness after hamstring trouble.

Scott Wright returns to the Rangers squad but Ryan Jack, Alex Lowry, Ridvan Yilmaz, Antonio Colak, Connor Goldson and Ryan Kent remain sidelined.

Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) are long-term absentees.