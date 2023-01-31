As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Arsenal still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Aliyan: As long as we can get Moises Caicedo over the line, I'm happy. I'm worried about having no replacement for Partey for the second half of the season, because Elneny is just not good enough to sustain a title race.

Harry: Caicedo would be an amazing signing. A midfield pillar who will develop along with our other young talent like Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Nketiah etc. But if we have to wait until the summer so be it. However, we have to sign a central defensive midfielder this transfer window. We don't have enough depth in that area to sustain a title challenge.

Glen: Why wait until the summer to go in for Declan Rice? Go for him now and get a deal done. If we delay he will end up at Chelsea or Manchester United. Why wait and give our opponents a chance to get stronger?

Richard: Despite the signings already completed in this window, Arsenal will have failed if the one glaring issue, a proper midfield back-up for Thomas Partey, isn't addressed. If Caicedo can't be acquired, then it must be one of Martin Zubimendi or turning Wolves heads for Ruben Neves. Even Youri Tielemans would help. It's like Douglas Luiz all over again.

Steve: No-one. Got the best team and depth already. Let everyone else scramble over purchases and spending their millions.