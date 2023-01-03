Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

I did say I thought the Word Cup had come at the wrong time for Leicester City, just as we were hitting some sort of form. Coming back to face Newcastle United and Liverpool in the first week was always going to be a daunting task.

Newcastle blew us away, although it has to be said they will probably not have an easier game all season. Taking nothing away from the Magpies, in that first half it was men against boys and the Foxes turned into the the Turkeys.

Liverpool, well I’m still trying to work out how we lost that game. They do say when things are going against you in football, boy do they go against you.

Although stats may say otherwise Leicester were unlucky to come away from that game empty handed and have left Anfield having posed more questions for Klopp about his sides' form this season.

So next it’s Fulham, in what, on paper, should be an easier game, but one I feel the visitors will be looking forward to more than us.

Marco Silva has proved me wrong with Fulham this season and has them sat in seventh. My question is, which Leicester will turn up?