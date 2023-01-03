Brentford have never lost a Premier League game in which they’ve opened the scoring, winning 15 and drawing four times.

Liverpool have lost each of their last 21 Premier League games in which they'd been two or more goals behind at half-time, since a 3-2 win at Man City in October 2008.

Brentford ended a nine-match winless run against Liverpool in all competitions (D2 L7), with this win their first victory over the Reds since November 1938.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has missed more big chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (15).