Derby win 'really satisfying' for Hearts

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

Whilst Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson was "sick to death" with his side's mediocrity in the Edinburgh Derby, his counterpart Robbie Neilson must have felt the exact opposite after a 3-0 win. If truth be told, Hearts were well worthy of the three points.

There’s no doubt double goalscorer Lawrence Shankland will be in Steve Clarke’s next Scotland squad and another Hearts man joining him will be goalkeeper Zander Clark. His performance was tremendous - vocal throughout to the excellent back three and a few smart stops too. The icing on the cake was Stephen Humphrys scoring in injury time after a three-month layoff.

A really satisfying result for anyone of a maroon persuasion, given the elusive clean sheet as well as the five-point lead over Aberdeen in fourth place. Even in victory, Neilson will have learned a few things, including never to play Nat Atkinson and Alan Forrest as wing-backs again and Robert Snodgrass' ability to dominate an entire midfield despite playing in slippers and clutching a cigar.

The Scottish Cup tie at Easter Round later this month is one to look forward to. For some Hearts fans, Neilson’s tactics and ‘money spinner’ comments were a catalyst for Hibs’ efforts in winning the Scottish Cup in 2016, which has since been a blot on his managerial record at Tynecastle. He could erase that with victory in Leith and progression through the competition. Hearts are well equipped to do just that.