Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace

Lyon: Team played well. However, we need a decent striker up front and are lacking something in midfield - a creative player. We need to spend some money instead of relying on the academy.

Andy: The past two performances against two top-four sides have been good, but the problem remains of scoring more goals - 18 in 20 games is not very good.

Gavin: An excellent point for Palace, who employed good counter-attacking tactics against a very strong team challenging for the Champions League.

Derek: As usual, a very average performance, with little or no invention in their football. Looking at the upcoming fixtures, Palace will be lucky to avoid relegation.

Newcastle

Liam: I am happy with that. Would I have wanted three points instead of one? Of course, but games like these - games we are drawing this season - at this point last season we'd have lost. We have come so far in 12 months. Yes, we need to be more clinical in front of goal, but that will come. Rome wasn't built in a day - enjoy the ride!

Norman: Newcastle desperately need a proven 25-30-goals-a-season striker. They had numerous chances against Palace but failed to capitalise.

Oli: Newcastle played with a consistent tempo throughout the game. However, in the final third, the quality they've shown in recent fixtures just wasn't there. On the other hand, though, I thought Palace were solid defensively.

Mike: If you don't win, don't lose. We have drawn nine matches this season - mostly because of poor finishing. It's not that we're not creating chances, it's because we are not clinical enough in front of goal. As long as we are creating, the goals will eventually return. Don't forget how far we have come.