Tottenham are tracking Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as they seek a long-term successor to captain Hugo Lloris in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim insists the club do not fear interest from Spurs in Spain defender Pedro Porro and English former Tottenham midfielder Marcus Edwards, both 23. (Standard), external

Finally, Qatar Sports Investments, owners of Paris St-Germain, are looking to make a minority investment in another team and have held exploratory talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. (CBS Sports), external

