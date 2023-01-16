Luiyi de Lucas stepping up to the mark against Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes helped persuade David Martindale to offer the centre-half a contract at the second time of asking.

The 28-year-old has signed an 18-month deal, with Livingston holding an option of an extra year, after leaving Haka in Finland's top flight.

"He came in last year after the season had finished and trained with me," manager Martindale said.

"I thought he was probably 30 to 50 games away from playing for me in terms of his own development, because he came from the lower leagues in Spain.

"I said to him to get some game time in a half-decent league, so he went over to Finland and played 30-plus games for Haka and his agent got back in touch.

"So he came back and, fair play, he is better than what he was last year."

De Lucas, who is available to make his debut against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, was given the chance to impress as a trialist during the World Cup break, when Livingston played three bounce games and had a training camp in Turkey.

"I threw him in against QPR down there and he played against big Lyndon and did quite well, played against FK Liepaja over there and did okay and played against Fortuna Sittard and did what I asked him to do and he has been training in my environment," Martindale added. "He is around the level I need."