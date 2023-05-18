Ivan Toney

Toney is enjoying the best season of his career so far, having scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and making his long-awaited England debut.

His tally represents 37% of Brentford's 54 goals, the third-highest share behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland (39%) and Tottenham's Harry Kane (42%).

Toney has been the club's top scorer in all three seasons since joining in 2020, netting 31 goals to help them gain promotion from the Championship in his first season and backing it up with 12 in the Premier League last term.

Toney is a go-to man for Brentford, starting 109 of 120 games since arriving at the club.

Brentford average 1.57 points per game with Toney in the side, compared to 1.36 points per game when he is not in the starting XI.

Toney's importance to the Bees goes beyond just goals - he also leads the side for shots (94), is third for assists (four) and fourth for minutes played (2,953).